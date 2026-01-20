No compromise on welfare hostel menu, asserts CS

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand on Monday made it clear that there would be no compromise on serving food strictly as per the government-notified menu in all government welfare hostels across the state.

Chairing a review meeting on ‘Positive Public Perception’ with officials of various departments at the RTGS facility in the Secretariat, the chief secretary said conditions in welfare hostels had improved compared to the past, but stressed that there was no room for complacency. He directed officials to ensure that meals are served strictly according to the prescribed menu in every hostel without exception.

Emphasising the need for continuous improvement, Vijayanand said sanitation and drinking water facilities in hostels must be further strengthened.

He instructed officials to closely monitor the implementation of government programmes and schemes so that public satisfaction levels do not decline.

Referring to Anna canteens, the chief secretary said public satisfaction with their functioning was very good and called for sustained monitoring to ensure satisfaction levels remain above 90 per cent.

He also underlined the importance of creating awareness on women’s safety and directed police officials to conduct special drives in districts to take up extensive awareness programmes.

The chief secretary reviewed the progress of RTGS operations during the meeting and advised officials to ensure the effective utilisation of surveillance cameras as part of monitoring and service delivery mechanisms.

Finance secretary Vinay Chand, BC welfare secretary S Satyanarayana, information department director K S Viswanathan, RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain, joint secretary Malika Garg and other senior officials attended the meeting.