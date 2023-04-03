No deadline for issuing white ration cards: MLA

Chittoor: MLA A Srinivasulu on Sunday stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on several times reiterated that there was no deadline set for issuing white ration cards, house sites and social welfare pensions. Issuing white ration cards to eligible poor would be a continuous process and no deadline was fixed in this regard, he added.

Participating in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam programme held at Tenabanda here on Sunday, he interacted with the residents and collected information about the implementation of government welfare schemes.

When several residents complained that they did not get ration cards and old age pensions despite submitting representations several times in their respective Sachivalayam, the MLA said that there was no deadline set for getting ration cards and welfare scheme benefits. The MLA directed the Municipal Commissioner J Aruna to take necessary action in this regard. Responding to water woes, the civic chief said that water supply would be resumed in the colony with immediate effect.