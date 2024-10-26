  • Menu
No dearth of funds for BC welfare schemes: Savitha

BC welfare minister S Savitha addressing a review with officials at the Secretariat on Friday
Minister for BC welfare S Savitha said that there will be no dearth of funds for implementation of BC welfare schemes as the Chandrababu Naidu government is committed to BC welfare.

Vijayawada: Minister for BC welfare S Savitha said that there will be no dearth of funds for implementation of BC welfare schemes as the Chandrababu Naidu government is committed to BC welfare.

Addressing a review with officials at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister said that DSC coaching centres will be set up in all 26 districts for the benefit of BC youth. The coaching will be conducted through BC Study Circle. The coaching centres will be continued throughout the year for the benefit of job seekers.

Savitha said several BC welfare schemes were not implemented during the previous YSRCP government as it had failed to pay its share for release of Central funds. she said that the state government determined to implement BC welfare schemes by bearing the state government share and there will be no dearth of funds for this.BC welfare department secretary Pola Bhaskar, director Mallikarjuna, secretary, residential schools Krishna Mohan were present.

