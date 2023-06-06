No diamond found in Kurnool Police

Maddikera (Kurnool): The news of Rs.2 crore worth diamond availability at an agricultural land to a farmer at Basinepalli village in Maddikera manal of Kurnool district has surfaced and is making rounds on social media on Tuesday. But the ground reality is, it is nothing but a rumor, which was posted by some unknown persons. The fact is, the areas like Maddikerra, Jonnagiri, Tuggali, Peravali and others in Pathikonda constituency are very famous for diamonds.

During the rainy season the diamonds which are hidden beneath the soil would surface due to soil erosion. People from the adjacent states and faraway places including the surrounding area of Kurnool and Nandyal districts would visit these areas to search for diamonds. Moreover the farmers of the concerned villages would also turn to lakhpathis overnight if they find diamond while tilting the land. In fact it could be said it is a natural phenomena, nothing could be taken seriously, stated a source.

In a similar manner the news of a farmer, whose name was not known, of Basinepalli village in Maddikera mandal has also got a diamond while tilting the agriculture land. The diamond merchants have purchased it for Rs.2 crores. But the actual worth of the diamond would be around Rs.10 crores in the open market.

When The Hans India enquired the ground reality about the availability of a diamond to the farmer of Basinepalli village in Maddikerra mandal, it came to know that it is just a rumor and there is no reality in it. Sub Inspector of Maddikera police station, Mohammed Rizwan, he said that based on the news we have enquired in the entire village.

The Sub Inspector said that there is another Basinepalli village in Gooty mandal of Anantapur district. Maybe it would be the news of that area. Whatsoever the news being circulated on social media is not of Maddikerra mandal, stated Mohammed Rizwan.