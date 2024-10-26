  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

No diarrhoea deaths at Anjanapuram: Health Minister

No diarrhoea deaths at Anjanapuram: Health Minister
x
Highlights

Minister for Medical and Health, Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday interacted with the family members of those who were admitted to hospital with diarrhoea at Anjanapuram in Dachepalli Nagara Panchayat in Palnadu district.

Narasaraopet: Minister for Medical and Health, Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday interacted with the family members of those who were admitted to hospital with diarrhoea at Anjanapuram in Dachepalli Nagara Panchayat in Palnadu district.

Speaking to the media, he made it clear that nobody died of diarrhoea at Anjanapuram village and said two persons died due to other health problems. He said as many as 17 persons were admitted to the hospital, out of which seven persons were currently undergoing treatment at their homes. Satya Kumar Yadav assured that the government will set up a mineral water plant at Anjanapuram at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. District Collector P Arun Babu, MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao and Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick