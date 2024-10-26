No diarrhoea deaths at Anjanapuram: Health Minister

Narasaraopet: Minister for Medical and Health, Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday interacted with the family members of those who were admitted to hospital with diarrhoea at Anjanapuram in Dachepalli Nagara Panchayat in Palnadu district.

Speaking to the media, he made it clear that nobody died of diarrhoea at Anjanapuram village and said two persons died due to other health problems. He said as many as 17 persons were admitted to the hospital, out of which seven persons were currently undergoing treatment at their homes. Satya Kumar Yadav assured that the government will set up a mineral water plant at Anjanapuram at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. District Collector P Arun Babu, MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao and Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu were also present.