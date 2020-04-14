No exams for now, students shall continue online classes, minister Suresh clarifies on SSC exams

The Andhra Pradesh Government is learnt to have taken a decision on the conduction of SSC examination amid the extension of lockdown. The Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh spoke to the media and said that the SSC examinations could not be conducted due to the extension of the lockdown. He advised them to listen to the classes online through the Saptagiri channel until the exams are rescheduled. He urged the students to stay at home and listen to the lessons through the Saptagiri channel for two hours a day from 10 am to 11 pm and 4 pm to 5 pm. The program is aired in DD Saptagiri as part of Vidyamrutham.

The minister said that they have chosen chosen the faculty working in schools within the Departments of Education, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare and Minorities Welfare to hold the Vidyamrutham program. He said about 5 lakh students in the state are watching them.

"Teachers who are interested can come forward and teach the lessons to the students through online, " minister said.