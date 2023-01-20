No extra burden on domestic consumers

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) Chairman Justice C V Nagarjuna Reddy stated that the DISCOMs have not made any proposal to increase the electricity charges for domestic consumers.

A public hearing was conducted by the APERC in a virtual mode on Thursday at the APEPDCL corporate office in Visakhapatnam on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposals for the financial year 2023-24.

APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, under the leadership of members Thakur Ram Singh and P Rajagopal Reddy received suggestions and opinions related to the DISCOMs from the consumers through video conference belonging to all the electricity circle and division offices of the state.

In the public hearing, Nagarjuna Reddy said the decisions would be taken keeping in view the interests of consumers and the financial well-being of the power companies.

He said that DISCOMs are publishing the seniority list of those who have applied for free agricultural electricity connection for the financial year 2023-24 on their websites in accordance with the Commission's directives to ensure transparency.

Efforts will be made to bring awareness among consumers in using energy saving devices, he stated. The Commission has approved a pilot project to provide energy efficient lights, air conditioners and super-efficient fans at discounted rates to household electricity consumers on pre-payment or on-bill financing options, Nagarjuna Reddy mentioned.

Reports related to the prevention of electrical accidents are being monitored from time to time. Sick industrial policy has been renewed to avoid the burden of minimum charges, he added.

The proposal of DISCOMs for short-term power procurement has been scrutinised and apart from granting uninterrupted power supply permissions to the consumers, daily monitoring of procurement from the markets is being done, Nagarjuna Reddy stated.

Further, he said that 57 people were registered to express their views at the platform and they can raise their objections during the public hearing to be continued for the next two days.

CMD of APEPDCL K Santhosha Rao, APCPDCL CMD J Padma Janardana Reddy read out the progress of their respective companies, the services provided to the consumers and the tariff proposals. During the programme, 20 people from across the state participated from various circle and division offices through video conference and expressed their views. APERC Secretary K Raja Bapaiah, directors and other officials participated.