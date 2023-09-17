No fault in Pawan's remarks on alliance, central leadership take care of it: Purandeswari

Andhra Pradesh state BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari responded to the comments made by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan after meeting TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu at Rajahmundry Central Jail and stated that there is no wrong in the latter's comments. Purandeswari addressed the media on Sunday and stated that they do not view Pawan's comments as incorrect.



Stating that Pawan Kalyan has mentioned that he would explain the situation to the BJP central leadership, she clarified that Jana Sena is in alliance with the BJP. She further mentioned that Pawan will bring the state's situation to the attention of his party leaders, and they will express their opinions during discussions with the central leaders.



Purandeswari criticized the manner in which Chandrababu Naidu was arrested, stating that it was the BJP's first mistake, and they had even issued a statement condemning the arrest. She said that the CID is functioning under the Jagan government and refuted the claim that the BJP was behind Chandrababu's arrest, calling it false propaganda.



The state BJP president Purandhareswari added that BJP leaders from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.