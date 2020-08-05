No fund crunch for Covid treatment at Kurnool: Minister Alla Nani

Kurnool: Deputy Chief Minister and minister for health education Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said that the state government was spending Rs 350 crore a month to combat the dreaded coronavirus. An amount of Rs 500 is being paid to every patient towards supplying nutritious food, he said during a press conference at Sunaina Auditorium here on Tuesday. Finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy was also present.



Addressing the media, the Deputy Chief Minister said following the orders of Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, they were visiting all Covid hospitals across the state and observing the situation. "After visiting the hospitals, we are inspecting the facilities being provided to the patients, medicine, serving of nutritious food and sanitation. We are taking necessary steps to overcome the lapses, if any are detected," said the minister.

Nani said positive patient based on the symptoms were being shifted to Covid Care Centres or district Covid hospitals for extending better treatment. The nodal officials are ordered to ensure that the patient is served nutritious food following the menu. The positive patient needs to be allotted a bed within half-an- hour of testing, he added.

He said the officials were ordered to identify two more hospitals in addition to the present nine Covid hospitals so that better and timely treatment could be extended to the patients. There is no dearth of funds for extending treatment to Covid patients and the government would provide all facilities. Any official found negligent, he would face consequences, he warned.

The health minister said officials were directed to increase bed strength besides providing ventilators, oxygen and necessary medicines round-the-clock. There was an acute shortage of doctors, physicians and other staff and the government had issued notification to fill the vacant posts of 30 pulmonologists, 89 general physicians, 33 anaesthetists and 122 MBBS doctors by August 7.

He also warned that private hospitals would be taken to task if they denied treatment to any patient.

According to him, around 6,500 patients were under home isolation and critical patients were ordered to be shifted to Covid Care Centres immediately.

District collector G Veera Pandiyan said till date around 2.31 lakh tests had been conducted in the district and of them, 19,976 turned positive. Around 8,750 are active and 210 deaths reported.

On average, 6,000 tests are being conducted daily and 4,143 beds have been kept ready for Covid patients at all hospitals. In addition, 11.5 KLD oxygen plant is at state Covid hospital another 10 KLD oxygen plant is under construction, which is nearing completion, said the collector.

Kurnool, Kodumur and Panyam MLAs MA Hafeez Khan, J Sudhakar, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and other district level officials were present. Prior to the media conference, the minister also held a meeting with doctors and other district level officials.