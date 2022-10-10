No governance in AP but 'trading' : Veerraju

Visakhapatnam: BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that there is no governance in Andhra Pradesh but trading. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he said the BJP has guts and courage to point out the ruling party's lapses in the State. By sitting in Hyderabad, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he would develop Amaravati.

But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy built a house in Tadepalli and talking about three capitals, said Somu Veerraju. He wondered why the issue of three capitals did not arise at all before the last general elections. Drawing comparisons, the BJP State president said that the capital of China is Beijing. But Shanghai has been well developed. Visakhapatnam can also be developed in a similar way, he suggested. Speaking about Daspalla lands, Somu Veerraju said that there is a need to inquire into the issue with an independent investigation agency. He suggested that it was necessary to file a revision petition in the Supreme Court on Daspalla lands.

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said the YSRCP was trying to divert the attention of the people from real issues gripping the State. He Stated that the BJP leaders have made their voice heard strongly against the anti-people's policies in 'Praja Poru Yatra' across the State. GVL alleged that the Telangana government did injustice to AP and wondered why the TDP and YSRCP were not talking about it.

Apart from land grabbing, Somu Veerraju Stated that there was no role of the YSRCP in the development of Visakhapatnam. On the contrary, he added, the Union government did a lot of development in the port city.

He alleged that the State government could not even take up land acquisition for the Vizag-Chennai industrial corridor. Speaking at the conference, BJP State vice president P Vishnu Kumar Raju said the condition of the roads in the State was pathetic.