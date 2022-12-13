No increase in water tariff with 24x7 water supply: VMC

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said that the civic body has proposed to provide 24x7 water supply under Amrut Grant of Rs 100.07 crore in 24 divisions duly replacing the existing age-old pipes and providing new pipes in the uncovered areas with AMR meters. He made it clear that the existing domestic tariff would continue and tariff won't be increased after implementation of the 24x7 water supply project.

In a press release here on Monday, the Commissioner said the cost of the project is Rs 100.07 crore and the Government of India grant under AMRUT is Rs 24.17 crore. He said the government of Andhra Pradesh share is Rs 4.50 crore, 14th Finance Commission grants Rs 57.24 crore, VMC-general funds Rs 4.16 crore and the project is implemented to provide 24x7 water supply in 24 divisions in VMC.

The Commissioner said the 24x7 water supply project is beneficial to the people. He said the project involves important works like water quality monitoring and display units, replacement of old pipes and leaking pipe network, laying of new pipelines where existing network is not available, providing new HSCs along with meters (AMR) in the command areas, restoration of roads after pipeline laying, providing supply monitoring system and water quality sensors and flow regulating system. Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar said the project has many benefits to the denizens as it will improve public health through reduction of water pollution. He said there will be better demand management by efficient metering and better leak detection & control measures. He said the project involves higher consumer satisfaction and equitable water supply and improves overall service level in the city. He said 24x7 water supply reduces the time and money spent by citizens to store water. 'Investments in the network can be optimised by reducing pipe sizes. Consumers can utilise his time more productively.' Reduction in the cost on the consumers like buying plastic overhead tanks, booster pumps and small purification devices like RO filters etc is possible. The household filtration system is discarded in case of continuous water supply systems, he added.

Commissioner Dinkar Pundkar said a consumer-friendly grievance redressal mechanism will be implemented during Operation & Maintenance. He said the unregulated groundwater exploitation and its negative environmental impact can be prevented and the goal should ultimately be to achieve the world-class standard of continuous water supply with metered functional tap connections to all households with a smooth transition.