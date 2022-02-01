No intention to do injustice to AP employees, ready to discuss all concerns, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the discussions have started with the employees' unions on the issue of PRC GOs and opined that he would go further in this regard. Sajjala spoke to the media after the meeting of union committee leaders with a committee of ministers at the secretariat. He said they had asked for the postponement of the strike proposal.



Meanwhile, the government advisor clarified that there were no recoveries from the salaries of the employees and opined that it is not good to ask for the abolition of PRC GOs. Sajjala explained that the union leaders had put forward 3 demands and told them that if any issues could be rectified through negotiations, they would be resolved.

Sajjala further added that the wages have already been credited into employees' accounts, according to PRC organisms, and none of the demands made by the unions in the past apply anymore. "We are in talks with the unions directly without having any intention of doing injustice; it is possible to make adjustments and changes in some aspects but it is not right to try to get something from the government by putting pressure on it," Sajjala asserted.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has found fault with employees for asking PRC report and recalled that the Telangana government has also not released the PRC report. He was incensed over the employees for repeatedly demanding the PRC report.