No irregularities in voter list, Chandrababu Naidu making baseless allegations says Adimulapu Suresh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that Chandrababu Naidu can approach the Central Election Commission or the Supreme Court regarding the voter list and criticised him for using everything for political gain and mentioned that the Aadhaar card is being linked to the voter card using technology. He stated that a system has been implemented to delete fake voters with a single button after inspection.



Suresh acknowledged that there may fraudulent votes registered in some parts of the state, but officials are diligently checking and removing them. He emphasized that there is no need for them to resort to stealing votes and accused Naidu of making false accusations. Suresh expressed confidence in the transparency and integrity of the voter list process, stating that anyone can verify the voter lists.



The minister also mentioned that under Chief Minister Jagan's leadership, wages for sanitation workers have been increased for the first time, and they are now paid better than workers in other parts of the state. Sanitation workers are demanding job security and equal pay for equal work, and Suresh assured that he will have discussions with them to find amicable solutions. He highlighted that the Chief Minister has initiated programs to benefit eligible individuals who are not currently receiving government schemes. Suresh stated that funds amounting to Rs. 216.34 crores have been released to 262,169 beneficiaries, and new pensions, Aarogyasri health cards, ration cards, and house certificates have been distributed. He claimed that the government is selecting eligible candidates without discrimination based on transparent and accountable criteria.