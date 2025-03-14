No metro from VSP to Anakapalli

Vijayawada : Municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana on Thursday informed the Assembly that there is no proposal for a metro rail from Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to Anakapalli due to insufficient passenger traffic.

The minister stated that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail corridors was prepared with traffic congestion projections up to 2051. “There is no proposal for a metro rail from VSP to Anakapalli due to insufficient passenger traffic,” Narayana said, adding that the Central government approves metro rail projects based on peak-hour passenger traffic, which must be at least 10,000 passengers.

He explained that the peak-hour traffic from the Steel Plant to Kommadi exceeds 10,000, leading to the approval of metro rail for that corridor. However, from the Steel Plant to Anakapalli, the peak-hour traffic is only 3,763, resulting in the project’s rejection. He added that alternative solutions for traffic diversion are being explored.

Meanwhile, Narayana informed the House that a committee has been formed to investigate irregularities in Township Infrastructure Development Corporation (Tidco) housing allocations. Regarding TIDCO housing, he alleged that the previous government removed 22,640 beneficiaries and reallocated houses. He also noted that the erstwhile YSRCP government had completed only 57,040 houses.

A committee has been set up to investigate irregularities in the change of beneficiaries, he said. The minister further revealed that bank loans were taken in the names of 77,606 beneficiaries without actually providing them with houses. As a result, these individuals are burdened with EMI payments, and banks have categorised these loans as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). To address the issue, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved Rs 140 crore to clear outstanding bank payments. Further, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has sanctioned Rs 4,460 crore for infrastructure development in TIDCO housing projects. Due to fiscal responsibility and budget management (FRBM) constraints, the state government has requested the Finance Department to release the required Rs 7,000 crore in smaller instalments, Narayana said. Urban authorities are working to complete the remaining infrastructure, with 3,65,430 square feet of housing targeted for completion by June 12, he added.