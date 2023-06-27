Live
No movement of Tiger in Seshachalam forests: PCCF Madhusudan Reddy
Highlights
PCCF Madhusudan Reddy on Tuesday made it clear that there is no movement of Tiger in the Seshachalam forest area.
Speaking to media after taking darshan during break, he said that if there is movement of tiger on the Alipiri walkway will be trapped and left the forest areas and assured that they are taking all the steps to ensure there are no troubles to the devotees.
The temple officials presented theertha prasadam in Ranganayak Mandapam to the Madhusudan Reddy.
Earlier, there were reports that there is movement of leopard in the Seshachalam forests.
