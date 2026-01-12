No need for ORR for Nellore city, says Narayana

Nellore: Contrary to the opinion of Nellore Urban Development Authority(NUDA) Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy over formation of Outer Ring Road(ORR) for Nellore city, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has said that there was no need of such facility presently.

The M&U Minister has inaugurated the newly-renovated Fly Over Bridge(FOB) at Atmakur bus stand centre in the city on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Minister said that earlier there was heavy vehicular traffic witnessed in the city as the people used to go on the vehicles through trunk road leading to frequent traffic congestion and accidents on some occasions.

He said that after formation of alternative roads like mini by-pass road, fly over bridge for flow of vehicular traffic, it reduced the flow of two-wheelers and heavy vehicles by 60 per cent and almost heavy vehicles lorries and trucks including cars proceeding on mini by pass road via fly-over bridge.

He said people who were performing business transactions and going to offices in the city and autos are reaching the destinations travelling in the city via trunk road.

He said that traffic in the city will be getting totally reduced following the construction of two under pass bridges in Nellore city and Nellore rural constituencies and expansion of four lane Chennai-Kolkata national highway into a six-lane highway.

The Minister said that and more over formation of ORR will be a highly costly affair and mammoth task as it will need at least Rs 2,000 crore for the purposes.

He said that in the present serious financial crises, it will not be possible for the government to spend big amount for land acquisition and designing.

It may recalled that in recent meeting related to expansion of roads including Chennai- Kolkata national highway chaired by collector Himanshu Shukla, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy stressed the need for the construction of ORR for Nellore city.

