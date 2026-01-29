Revenue targets must be met without lapses: Annamayya Collector

Madanapalle: Annamayya district Collector Nishant Kumar reviewed the performance of all revenue-generating departments and directed officials to step up efforts to increase revenue and meet targets without delay. The review meeting attended by officials of various departments was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The Collector instructed all departments to ensure proper collection of GST on goods and services and to prevent any revenue leakage. He stressed the need for coordination among departments and said revenue growth plans should be prepared by comparing performance with the previous financial year. Monthly review meetings will be held to monitor progress.

The Collector ordered strict action to completely stop the sale of illicit liquor and spurious liquor in the district.

He said such activities cause loss to the state exchequer and pose a serious threat to public health and warned that no leniency would be shown.

He directed the Panchayat Raj officials that GST must be included in all engineering bills and asked officials to coordinate with the Commercial Taxes Department to ensure timely transfer of GST to the state treasury.

While reviewing the Transport Department, the Collector instructed officials to ensure that vehicle buyers are not overcharged beyond the official bill amount. He also ordered regular inspections of commercial vehicles that are required to pay quarterly taxes and directed strict action against tax evaders.

Nishant Kumar instructed GST department officials to conduct special enforcement drives to curb tax evasion, take strict action against fake bills and bogus firms, review GST collections of the last four years, and immediately recover pending dues.

Registration Department officials were asked to prevent unauthorised intermediaries and to create awareness among the public on online slot booking to promote transparent and online registrations.