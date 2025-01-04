No one can escape from law, warns SP Jagadeesh

Anantapur: Police investigation officers and personnel at different levels worked tirelessly to bring maximum number of cases to ‘convictions’ stage under the leadership of SP P Jagadeesh in 2024.

‘No one can escape the law if they commit crime’ is the message conveyed to all anti-social and criminal elements in the district by the SP.

In a statement on Friday, SP Jagadeesh said that the police and prosecution will conduct a strategic investigation and trial to ensure that the perpetrators are punished. He said that when crimes are investigated using cutting-edge new technology and scientific evidence, and the evidence is presented in court, the accused will not escape the law and will be severely punished.

In 2024, a record 900 sentences were pronounced, out of which 98 people were given rigorous imprisonment sentences in 78 key cases.

The SP reminded that district Chief Justice G Srinivas recently delivered a sensational verdict, awarding double life term of rigorous imprisonment to seven people and imposing a fine of Rs 30,000 each in the murder case of Deyyam Shiva Reddy of Kandukuru village in Anantapur rural mandal. Five of the seven convicted are brothers and involved in murder, rape and POCSO cases.

The deceased Deyyam Shiva Reddy of Kandukuru village ran a purified drinking water plant in the village. On the day of Moharram festival on October 10, 2017, Boya Sake Balakrishna and his family members from the same village were dancing. At the same time, Shiva Reddy was coming into the village with a water-tank auto and Balakrishna and his younger brothers didn’t gave way for his vehicle to pass on and got into a fight with Shiva Reddy. In that fight, Shiva Reddy, his younger brother Narasimha Reddy, and Balakrishna were injured. Both parties filed cases over this incident and later both sides reconciled and got the cases dismissed through Lok Adalat.

However, Balakrishna, unable to forget the incident on Moharram festival, grew hostile towards Shiva Reddy. On March 30, 2018, he brutally murdered Shiva Reddy while he was returning home on a bike. A case was registered and 12 people were arrested in this murder case.