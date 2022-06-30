No one can prevent YSRCP win in 2024 elections: Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Rayachoti(Annamayya District): Minister for Mines & Geology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy asserted that no one can prevent YSR Congress Party's victory in the 2024 elections to the State Assembly.

He exuded confidence that the YSRCP will win all 175 seats in the next elections. The Minister was addressing the party plenary here on Wednesday.

He said that people of the State have already decided to extend support to YSRCP in the coming elections. He said the people still remember the anarchic rule of the TDP between 2014 and 2019 and they are not willing to cast their votes to the party in the coming elections.

He said all sections of people were happy under the YSRCP rule as it has been extending benefits under various schemes to all the eligible families. The State government has sanctioned medical colleges to every constituency and filling up the vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff. In all, 38,000 posts were filled up during the last three years. He said the TDP can only play the role of opposition even after the next Assembly elections.

The Minister said the government will soon release payments for the pending bills of contractors and the process has already been initiated. A sum of Rs 1,800 crore will be released in this regard, he said.

Rayachoti MLA and government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy assured that he will initiate all steps for allround development of Rayachoti with help of Minister P Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy.

MP Midhun Reddy appealed to the party functionaries to ensure that the YSR Congress Party regains power in 2024 elections. He said taps will be set up at every house for providing the drinking water through water grid in Rayachoti constituency. MLAs Dwarakanath Reddy, M Mallikarjuna Reddy, Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy, K Srinivasulu, MLCs Ramachandraiah, Jakia Khanam and others were present.