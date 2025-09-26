No Opposition status for Jagan with just 11 MLAs

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday questioned how YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy could demand recognition as Leader of the Opposition when his party lacked the required strength in the House.

The issue came up during a short discussion on law and order. The Speaker intervened to make it clear that rules and numbers, not pressure or petitions, would guide his decision. “I will act according to the rules. But how can I give him Opposition status just because he has filed cases against me?” he asked, referring to Jagan’s petitions in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Recalling a precedent, Ayyanna Patrudu pointed to the case of Janata Party leader Gauthu Lachanna in the united Andhra Pradesh Assembly of 1978. “He had 60 MLAs and was recognised as Leader of the Opposition. When his strength came down, he voluntarily gave up the post without anyone demanding it. That was political morality,” the Speaker said.

Drawing a sharp contrast, he said, “Now, with only 11 MLAs, Jagan is demanding Opposition status. The Assembly is a temple. The people are gods. I am only a priest. The people have given you just 11 seats. They have not given you the boon you are asking for. How can I give you Opposition status?”

He also criticised Jagan’s legal strategy, saying, “You have filed cases against me in the High Court and Supreme Court. File as many as you want. I will abide only by the Constitution and Assembly rules, not act out of fear of you.” The Speaker condemned what he called “undemocratic conduct” by the YSRCP. “You do not attend the Assembly, you do not let your MLAs attend. Every day you send two questions to the Question Hour, but you don’t come to the House. What is the point of sending questions when you don’t step into the House? People should condemn this,” he said. He said that it was the Opposition’s duty to attend the Assembly and voice people’s concerns. “Winning and losing is natural in democracy. Even former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao faced defeat. But the Opposition cannot run away from responsibility,” theSpeaker remarked.

Ayyanna Patrudu said it was painful to see YSRCP leaders threatening rivals with destruction if they return to power. “Such words show no respect for democracy. People and parties must condemn them,” he said.