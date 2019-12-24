No place for NRC in AP, asserts Jagan

Kadapa: The ruling YSRCP, which had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament, has made it clear that they are opposed to the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in any form.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy made these comments at a public meeting in Kadapa district after launching various developmental programmes on Monday.

He said there was no need for the Muslims in the state to have any apprehension about the NRC. They can live here without any fear.

The government would stand by the minorities, he added. The Chief Minister said Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha had in the past stated that due to ignorance, some Muslims were living in fear after the government supported the CAA.