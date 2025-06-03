  • Menu
No plans to revoke Tuni incident case, clarifies AP govt

The Andhra Pradesh government has reaffirmed that it has no plans to revoke the case connected to the Tuni incident. Officials have confirmed that there is also no intention to challenge the Railway Court's decision to dismiss the case.

In a directive, the government instructed officials to promptly cancel any orders regarding an appeal to the High Court concerning the Tuni case. Sources indicate that the decision to withdraw the appeal was made immediately after the matter was brought to the attention of government officials.

