No plastic bottles allowed for T20 match

Visakhapatnam: The ban on plastic launched by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is not only confined to the shops, households and outlets but is also going to be applicable during the T20 International Cricket Match.

Close to 22,000 cricket enthusiasts are expected to attend the third T20 match between India Vs South Africa scheduled on June 14 at DR. YSR ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

For many, entering the stadium with a water bottle is a norm as they use it as a cheering prop whenever their favourite cricketer hits a sixer or a boundary. However, this time, such scenes may not be witnessed.

The GVMC has imposed a strict ban on single-use plastic from June 5. Taking up a massive awareness campaign at Rythu Bazaars, meat shops and other points wherever the use of plastic covers is rampant, the corporation is keeping a close tab on the violation by appointing squads and charging penalties.

At a time when the plastic ban is strictly enforced by the corporation, the cricket stadium appears to be no exception to it.

However, how far the spectators are going to extend their support needs to be seen. As a part of the alternative arrangement made by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA), drinking water will be made available at stands in paper cups. In order to make hassle-free arrangements for the match, parking space for the spectators has been increased by 150 percent compared to the last match. As a part of it, 10 parking lots have been identified this time.

After examining the arrangements made at the stadium, Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority K Rama Mohana Rao, Collector A Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmsha, CEO of ACA MV Siva Reddy, VDCA secretary DS Varma, among others played cricket for a while.