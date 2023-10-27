No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Prisons Department DIG MR Ravi Kiran said that they are always vigilant about the security of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu who came on judicial remand to Rajahmundry Central Jail. There is 24-hour security, and monitoring is also done through CCTV cameras, he said.



After Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the judge expressing concern about his security, DIG held an urgent press meeting on Friday night along with District SP Jagadeesh. He said that there are five watchtowers around the jail and every hour a guard search is on. He said that arrangements were also made around the jail with the Central Police Line Team in collaboration with the SP.

He said that on the 22nd of this month, information was received from the North East Watchtower guard that a drone had flown towards the water tank of the jail. But he said that the drone did not come towards the closed jail, but came towards the open-air jail. Jail authorities have given communication to the nearest police station on this. He said that when the jail received a letter in the name of the Maoists, the information was given to the SP.

It has been found that this letter is not original. He said that every prisoner entering the jail will be allowed to enter only after a thorough check. Chandrababu Naidu wrote in the letter that a prisoner from S Kota was found with a pen camera. As per Naidu's letter, he was presented in the NDPS case but it was false, DIG sad. He was remanded in the theft case and he was found to have a button camera and was seized.

DIG confirmed that there was no jail footage in it, only his family photos. DIG Ravi Kiran said that the camera had also been handed over to the police. He said that an investigation is going on as to why the remand prisoner brought that button camera. He said that from the time Chandrababu Naidu came till today, there is not an insident like throwing Ganja packets into the jail. Doctors said that Naidu's eye operation was not urgent and it was an immature cataract, says DIG.

He added that they have not given any false information regarding Chandrababu Naidu's health and are submitting complete facts to the court. He said that the police investigation is going on in the case of photographing Naidu in jail.

District SP P. Jagadeesh said that a 24-hour armed watch is being maintained outside the Central Jail led by a DSP-level officer.