No question of merging Polavaram effected villages in Telangana, says Ambati Rambabu

The war of words started again on Polavaram between two Telugu states. Telangana has again raised the demand to reduce the height of Polavaram due to the flood near Bhadrachalam. With the current floods, this issue is increasing the political heat between the two states. AP Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu condemned Telangana Minister Puvvada Ajay's comments. Ambati said that it is not appropriate to politicise the Polavaram issue whenever there are floods.

Telangana Minister Ajay Kumar said that if Polavaram is completed, Bhadrachalam will always be in flood. It is said that the flood will be at a height of 45.5 feet in the temple town. AP Minister Ambati said that the Center gave permission only after conducting all the surveys on Polavaram.

Puvwada criticized that the floods have increased this time due to the late lifting of the gates in Polavaram. They demanded that the height of Polavaram should be reduced as this situation exists whenever there is a flood. On the other hand, Puvvada Ajay Kumar demanded that the five villages thought to be Bhadrachalam should be merged back into Telangana. He said that every time there was a flood, it became difficult for the relief efforts in those five villages. He said it was during this Parliament session that they demanded to change the law and merge Etapaka, Purushottapatnam, Kannaigudem, Pichukalapadu and Gundala panchayats in Telangana.

Ambati Rambabu rejected the argument made by Telangana Minister Puvvada. He said there would be no damage to Bhadrachalam even if the water was at a height of 45.72 feet in Polavaram. He said that it is not right to stir up controversy on Polavaram hill every time. Ambati advised Telangana to discuss with the Center if there is anything.

TRS MP Venkatesh said that if a new tribunal had been formed, this problem would not have arisen. Meanwhile, AP Minister Botsa said that construction of Polavaram is going on as per CWC design.