No question of reducing Polavaram project height

Guntur: Water resources minister Nimmala Rama Naidu made it clear that the government will keep the Polavaram project height at 45.72 metre and complete the construction by 2027.

Responding to the questions raised by the YSRCP members in Legislative Council during the question hour on Friday, he blamed the YSRCP government for taking the decision to reduce height of the project to 41.15 meter and reducing capacity of canals. He questioned the need to reduce the project height and criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting Polavaram project construction works.

He said that after coming to power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken steps to construct the Polavaram project at 45.72 metre height..

“If the project height is reduced, there is no use of the construction of the project,” he said.

He reiterated that the coalition government was committed to interlinking of rivers. The government had plans to send the Godavari river water to the Rayalaseema region to solve drinking water and irrigation water problems. He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had a vision for interlinking of rivers for the development of the state.

Minister for social welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said that the coalition government will release fee reimbursement dues to the college managements in a phased manner.

Replying to another question, he said that the government is examining whether to extend the fee reimbursement facility to the PG students and it will take a decision very soon.