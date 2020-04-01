No salaries for March month to Ministers, MLAs and MLCs in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government headed by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a crucial and tough decision over the payment of salaries. It has decided to cut 100 per cent of the salaries to all public representatives including ministers, MLAs and MLCs. The Finance Department has issued fresh orders to this effect. In addition to public servants, IAS, IPS and IFS salaries were cut down by 60% while all other first and second grade employees will see a salary cut by 50%. And the fourth class employees will see a 10% cut. Since the salaries bill already submitted, the government would deduct from gross salary CFMS.

In case of non-submission bills, the Finance Department has issued directives to comply with the above orders. However, the order has not specified when the government would pay the deferred 50% salary. The same procedure are said to be continued untill further orders.

The latest decision has come after the severe impact on the economy of the state amid coronavirus lockdown due to fast spreading deadly virus. Similarly, the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh have also cut the wages to government employees.