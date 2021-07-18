No social justice under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's autocratic rule: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: Former Minister and TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday expressed concern that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his advisors were still hell bent on cheating the weaker sections without ensuring social justice in the distribution of the latest nominated posts.

Ramakrishnudu deplored that all those posts carrying powers and funds were given to the relatives of the Chief Minister while the downtrodden sections were handed over insignificant posts that had no funds and no privileges.

This was enough to say how Jagan Reddy was perpetrating social injustice with his autocratic and authoritarian rule.

In a statement here, the TDP leader asserted that the YSRCP regime clearly showed discrimination as the Chief Minister put his relatives in the authoritative positions while giving positions of slavery to the weaker sections and the backward classes. The bias of the Chief Minister was exposed in the distribution of the non-priority posts to the SC, ST, BC and Minorities. These discriminatory policies have led to rising unpopularity of Jagan Reddy within two years of his rule.

Ramakrishnudu demanded the Jagan regime why it was creating additional posts for political employment when the State was already in a deep financial crisis. The Chief Minister has emptied the AP treasury with his fake welfare programmes and massive corruption in connivance with the ruling party leaders and some officials. The latest posts would only enhance the financial crisis besides doing social injustice to the deprived sections.

The TDP leader asked why the government was dependent on loans even to pay salaries. Benefits were not being passed on to the retired pensioners. Instead of following proper economic policies, the YSRCP was only trying to take more loans which would only increase the per capita debt in the State. Grand promises like Rs 3,000 pension were not implemented but the State debt was going up, he pointed out.