No stakes for us in state's capital, centre files affidavit in Andhra High Court

The Andhra Pradesh three Capital issue which has been a burning topic in the state has taken another turn. The central government has filed an affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the capital issue. The Union Home Ministry has filed an affidavit on whether the capital decision is within the purview of the Center or the state. The counter said that the decision of the state capitals was a matter within the purview of the respective governments and the Center has no role to play. The Union Home Ministry has said that bills passed after discussing with the legislature in assembly do not fall under judicial review in the courts.

With this the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has got a sigh of relief as the High Court has issued status quo on the three capital bill on Tuesday following the petition filed by Amaravati farmers and JAC to which state government has asked ten day time to file counter. However, in the meanwhile the centre has given clarity on the state capital and the three capital issue comes close to climax.

Earlier, the governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan has approved the decentralisation of development and CRDA repeal bills, which was passed in Assembly and Council. The governor is saud to be given nod after a wide range of consultations with legal experts.

As per the bill, the state has mooted for the three capitals with executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial at Kurnool and legislative at Amaravati. On the other hand, the government has replaced APCRDA with AMRDA