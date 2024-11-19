Live
- Muzarai dept to evict encroachments of temple lands
- CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates 27th Edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit
- India can and will play better, says Manolo Marquez after draw against Malaysia
- Top 4 Men’s Grooming Platforms Revolutionizing Self-Care in India
- 58% cut in NABARD funds from ₹5,600 cr to ₹2,340 cr for state
- YS Sunitha visits AP assembly, seeks update on probe in YS Viveka's murder case
- Bengaluru traffic violation: Cops collect Rs 7.62 lakh in just 5 hours
- India, Italy reaffirm commitment to advance strategic partnership as PM Modi, Meloni meet in Rio
- 78 NGOs call for climate finance for transition to regenerative farming at COP29
- Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva Struggles at Box Office Amidst Criticisms
Just In
No Telugu Ganga water supply in some wards today
Drinking water supply will be disrupted in several wards of Tirupati city on Tuesday, due to maintenance work at Telugu Ganga Head Water Works. Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said
Tirupati: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in several wards of Tirupati city on Tuesday, due to maintenance work at Telugu Ganga Head Water Works. Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said that the disruption is due to a damaged 1200 mm diameter pipeline near RTC Depot, which carries water from Mangalam pumping station to Mangalam filtration plants. Repair work is underway to replace the damaged section of the pipeline, she said.
Water supply will be affected in Wards 1 to 22, 40 to 50 and also in Wards 25, 26, 27, 33 and 34. The Commissioner urged residents to cooperate and make necessary arrangements to manage their water needs during the repair period. The Municipal Corporation has assured that efforts are being made to complete the repairs swiftly and restore the water supply at the earliest.