No Telugu Ganga water supply in some wards today

Tirupati: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in several wards of Tirupati city on Tuesday, due to maintenance work at Telugu Ganga Head Water Works. Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya said that the disruption is due to a damaged 1200 mm diameter pipeline near RTC Depot, which carries water from Mangalam pumping station to Mangalam filtration plants. Repair work is underway to replace the damaged section of the pipeline, she said.

Water supply will be affected in Wards 1 to 22, 40 to 50 and also in Wards 25, 26, 27, 33 and 34. The Commissioner urged residents to cooperate and make necessary arrangements to manage their water needs during the repair period. The Municipal Corporation has assured that efforts are being made to complete the repairs swiftly and restore the water supply at the earliest.