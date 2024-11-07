No Uranium mining in Kappatralla village, Collector assures residents

Kurnool : The residents of Kappatralla and surrounding villages are spending sleepless nights since the news of mining of Uranium reserves in Kappatralla village has gone viral on social media and news networks.

Opposing the mining, hundreds of villagers have been staging protests on the roads and they took a pledge at a temple in Kappatralla village, that they will not allow mining in the area under any circumstances. They even vowed to sacrifice their lives if the officials go ahead with the mining.

The villagers also opposed the officials from entering the village, who planned to hold grama sabha to learn their opinions. The officials had to return without visiting Kappatralla. Later, hundreds of villagers staged a road blockade on Kurnool-Bellary highway.

As the issue seems to take another mode, district Collector P Ranjith Basha, SP G Bindu Madhav and district forest officer P Shyamala, in a press release on Wednesday, stated that neither Uranium mining nor borewells digging will be taken up. They urged the people of Kappatralla and surrounding villages not to believe any news being circulated on social platforms.

The Collector said that protests and agitations of the villagers have been taken to the notice of the government. SP Bindu Madhav also assured that no mining will be taken up in Kappatrallavillage. He warned people, who are circulating fake news on social platforms, of taking stringent action.