Nobel laureate Professor Michael Robert Kremer has expressed praise for the educational reforms taking place in Andhra Pradesh. He arrived in the state on Thursday along with a team from the University of Chicago's Development Innovation Lab, led by Emily Cupito, the executive director.

The purpose of their visit is to inspect schools implementing the Personalized and Adaptive Learning (PAL) project, which is supported by the Central Square Foundation.

Upon arrival, the team held discussions with Commissioner of School Education Department S. Suresh Kumar and SPD of Samagra Shiksha B Srinivasa Rao at the state office of Samagra Shiksha. During the meeting, the state government's educational schemes and welfare programs aimed at the development of education were explained to the team.

Over the course of three days, the team will visit various schools in Eluru district. Commissioner Suresh Kumar expressed his appreciation for the research being conducted by the University of Chicago team on the education system in Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing its potential to contribute to further development in the field of education.

SPD Srinivasa Rao highlighted the benefits of Personalized and Adaptive Learning (PAL) in improving learning outcomes for students in the state. The program was attended by Dr. KV Srinivasulu Reddy of Comprehensive Punishment ASPD, Samo Joint Director B. Vijay Bhaskar, and other officials.