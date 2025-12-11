Nodal officer holds awareness programme on vaccinations

Kalluru: The nodal officer for mobile medical services, Dr Raghu, conducted an awareness programme on the importance of preventive vaccinations at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Bollavaram village under the jurisdiction of the Kalluru Primary Health Centre on Wednesday.

Addressing pregnant women, mothers, and local health staff, he emphasised that all vaccines must be administered on time—from pregnancy through the child’s birth and up to 15 years of age—and that every dose should be properly rec-orded in the Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card and updated in the RCH portal.

He stressed that ASHA workers and health staff must clearly explain to mothers the purpose of each vaccine and the diseases it prevents.

Speaking on the significance of early immunisa-tion, Dr Raghu highlighted that administering the BCG vaccine immediately after birth helps protect children from tuberculosis. He also explained that children completing nine months of age must be given Vitamin-A supplementation to prevent night blindness and boost immunity.

Furthermore, nine doses of Vitamin-A, at intervals of six months, must be provided until the child reaches five years of age.

These measures, he noted, are es-sential to safeguard young children from prevent-able diseases and ensure long-term community health.

Dr Shailesh Kumar underscored the importance of the government’s flagship Non-Communicable Diseases Survey (NCD 4.0), aimed at individuals above 18 years of age, and urged health workers to create wider public awareness on lifestyle-related diseases. Social health officer Gayathri, health worker Sashikala, ASHA volunteers, and projectionist Khaleel were among those who ac-tively participated in the programme, reaffirming their commitment to strengthen public health ini-tiatives in rural communities.