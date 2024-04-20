Nomination filing picks up momentum in Kurnool, Nandyal districts

Kurnool/Nandyal : On the second day of filing nominations, candidates from Srisailam, Nandikotkur and Nandyal Assemblies in Nandyal district have filed nominations on Friday.

In Kurnool, one candidate filed nomination to Kurnool Lok Sabha seat and six candidates to Kurnool Assembly, two to Panyam, four to Pathikonda, two to Kodumur, one to Yemmiganur, two candidates each filed nominations to Mantralayam, Adoni and Alur.

In a press release on Friday, Nandyal district Collector and Returning Officer Dr K Srinivasulu said that no one from Allagadda, Dhone and Banaganapalle Assembly constituencies have filed nominations on Friday. He said Syed Mohammed Sikandar Basha of Jai Bharat National Party and Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy of YSRCP filed nominations to Srisailam constituency. Gaddala Lazarus of Bahujan Samaj Party, Palle Nagaraju of Indian Praja Bandhu Party and Venkateshwarlu of Jateeya Cheti Vruttula Ikya Vedika have filed nominations to Nandikotkur constituency.

TDP candidate NMD Farooq filed nomination to Nandyal constituency. No one has filed nomination to Nandyal Parliament constituency.

Kurnool district Collector and Returning Officer Dr G Srijana informed that Naganna Mallepogu of Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) (Communist) has filed one set of nomination to Kurnool Parliament constituency. Six candidates - S Nazeer Ahmed (Independent), Harish Kumar Reddy Vadagandla (Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist)), M Sri Harsha (Independent), S Inthiaz Hasha (Independent), Arun Kumar Giripogu (Bahujan Samaj Party) and Khaleel Ahmed Shaik (Social Democratic Party of India) have filed a set of nominations each to Kurnool Assembly.

Charitha Reddy Gowru (TDP) and Mallapu Raju (Indian Paja Bandhu Party) filed one set of nominations to Panyam. Four candidates- P Ramachandraiah (CPI), Kangati Sridevi (YSRCP), Kangati Rama Mohan Reddy (YSRCP) and KE Shyam Kumar (TDP) have filed single set of nominations each for Pathikonda.

Two candidates, Sathish Audimulapu (YSRCP) filed two sets and Parigela Murali Krishna (Indian National Congress) filed one set of nominations for Kodumur constituency. KR Murahari Reddy (BJP) has filed one set of nomination to Yemmiganur constituency. Two independent candidates - Gudise Ramanjaneyulu and C Paramesh have filed single set of nominations to Mantralayam constituency.

BJP candidate Dr PV Partha Sarathi has filed a single set of nomination to Adoni and Busine Virupakshi of YSRCP has filed one set of nomination to Alur constituency, the Collector informed.