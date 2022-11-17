Non-bailable warrant issued against AP minister Ushasri Charan in violation of election code case

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against AP Women and Child Welfare Minister Ushasri Charan. It is known that on February 27, 2017, a case was registered in Anantapur district Brahmasamudram Police Station for violating the MLC election rules. The then Tehsildar complained that Ushasri Charan had organized the rally against the rules.



The case was registered against Ushasri Charan and seven others under Section 188 and a hearing was held in the Kalyanadurgam court on Wednesday regarding this case. As the minister did not come to the court, the Junior Civil Judge of Kalyanadurgam issued a warrant against all seven people. The minister has to respond to this case.

Ushasri Charan won the 2019 election as an MLA from Kalyanadurgam, Anantapur district. Exceptionally, she got a ministerial position in the second phase of the AP cabinet reshuffle. The minister is also very active in the constituency and organising party programs.