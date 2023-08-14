None can defeat Jagan, says Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Former Minister and MLA of Nellore City, Anil Kumar Yadav said that no matter how many people come, they cannot defeat Jagan.



"When the whole country was afraid of Sonia Gandhi when UPA was in power, it was Jagan who scared her. He said that a person who has the guts and courage to tease Jagan has not been born in AP till now. Do you think that he is smiling and calm and can't do anything, Jagan is the person who became the Chief Minister and upset many people in the country.

Anil Kumar Yadav said that because of Pawan Kalyan's efforts to target Jagan will go in vain. He said that in 2024, Jagan alone will defeat all of them and send them back to Hyderabad. He expressed confidence that Pawan's defeat is certain in 2024 as well and that no one can stop their victory in AP.

"Pawan fans are ruining their future by cheering Pawan. Pawan's future is not clear.. What assurance will he give you? He is destroying the lives of young people in the name of fandom,” he alleged.