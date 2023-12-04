Nellore: Normal life paralysed in Nellore district following incessant rains occuring since last two days.

According to the Meteorological department information Nellore Rural mandal registered highest rain fall 143.35mm, while Kondapuram mandal recorded 1.6mm on Monday.

In view of intensifying the situation the administration has put the 9 coastal mandals like Alluru, Kavali, Indukurupet, Ramayapatnam, Muthukuru, Koduru, Tothapalle Guduru, Vidavaluru, Kodavaluru etc located near the sea put on high alert.

According to the information as many as 100 villages located in the coastal belt might have badly affected due to heavy to very rains expected to witnessed in coming 24 hours.

The district administration has established rehabilitation centers at several places shifting the people living in low-lying areas in the district.

According to the Andhara Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited(APSPDCL) officials as many as 35 electrical poles were uprooted at several places leads to incurred around Rs 40lakhs for the last two days.

Vehicular traffic disrupted between Guduru- Venkatagiri following Kaivlya river on spate.

On other side several lowing areas in nellore city like Gandhi Girijana Coloney, CRP Donka, Sundaraiah Colony, YSR Colony, Chandrababu Nagar, Venkateswara Puram, Gurralamadugu Sangam etc were inundated in the water.

Number 7 danger flag hoisted in Krishnapatnam port. District Collector M. Harinarayanan in a press note released here on Monday has warned the fishermen not to venture in to the sea as it is turned ferocious with high valacity of Waves.

He appealed the people not to come out of their houses until normalcy restored.



The collector also urged the people to voluntarily shift to the rehabilitation centers organized at Cyclone shelters at their respective areas in the district.

Following directions of the government the administration has declared holiday for Monday and Spandana programme has been cancelled in view of witnessing heavy rains in the district.