North Coastal Andhra to receive rain amid a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal

It seems there is no respite for rains in the Telugu states as yet another low or area was formed in the north bay of Bengal which is likely to turn into a depression in the next 24 hours and later into a cyclone. The low pressure is also associated with the surface trough at a height of 7.6 km above the sea level and is moving west north-westwards across the sub-continent



Following the low-pressure area and surface trough, the Indian Meteorological Department in its statement on Saturday has predicted moderate rains in north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rains in parts of Erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The weather department has also said there could be light rains in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. On the other hand, westerly winds are blowing across Andhra Pradesh due to which, winds with a speed of 45 to 65 kmph are likely across the north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The cyclone warning center in Visakhapatnam said the sea would be turbulent and advised the fishermen not to go fishing for the next two days.