Northeast Monsoon to enter AP on October 29, rains to begin on 30

Northeast Monsoon will enter the state in a few days. Generally, Northeast Monsoon will hit Tamil Nadu along with Andhra Pradesh around October 20, however, the exit of southwest monsoon is not complete till 23rd of this month. Meanwhile Cyclone 'Sitrang' formed in Bay of Bengal also caused delay in Monsoon by restraining north-easterly winds. On 25th of this month, Cyclone Sitrang has completely weakened.



Against this backdrop, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed in a report on Wednesday that the Northeast Monsoon will begin in the Southeast Indian Peninsula from the 29th of this month. This year, the entry of northeast monsoon is delayed by more than a week than usual. South West Monsoon rains all over the country from June to September while North East Monsoon affects South India only. For three months from October to December, these monsoons bring abundant rains. Normal average rainfall is 338.1 mm in Coast Andhra and 223.3 mm in Rayalaseema due to northeast monsoon.

In the Bay of Bengal, cyclones are more likely to occur during the northeast monsoon than during the southwest monsoon season. Most of them affect South Coastal Andhra and Tamil Nadu. Usually at least three cyclones form during the Northeast Monsoon season (October–December). But weather experts are predicting that the conditions are favorable for the formation of more than that this year.

On the other hand, the rains will start in the state from the 29th of this month as an indication of the arrival of the northeast monsoon. The IMD is predicting that there is a chance of heavy rains from the 30th and a possibility of formation of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.