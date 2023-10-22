Not Naidu's letter, it is a pamphlet, says the jail superintendent

Live
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Superintendent of Rajamahendravaram Central Prison has clarified in a statement that the letter circulating on social media as a letter written by former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu from the Sneha Block of the Central Jail is not a letter written by him and sent from the jail.
He added that if any of the accused wanted to send a signed letter, it would be released only after it was checked thoroughly and verified by the jail authorities. It was decided that this pamphlet was not issued as such and therefore it should be treated as a pamphlet only.
