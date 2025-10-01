  • Menu
Notebooks, pens donated to govt schools

Notebooks, pens donated to govt schools
Minister Nara Lokesh flagging off the truck with notebooks and pens donated by KLSR Infratech at Undavalli on Tuesday

Undavalli: Aspart of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidyarthi Mitra Kit scheme, Hyderabad-based KLSR Infratech Ltd has donated one lakh notebooks and pens worth nearly Rs 40 lakh to benefit students in government schools.

The distribution of notebooks was formally launched by Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh, who flagged off the truck carrying the donated materials.

The event was attended by MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, KLSR Infratech Managing Director KL Sridhar Reddy, Director K Preetham Reddy, and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao, among others.

