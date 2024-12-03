  • Menu
Notification issued to fill 280 civil assistant surgeon posts

Notification issued to fill 280 civil assistant surgeon posts
Highlights

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board issued a notification to fill 280 civil assistant surgeon posts under the control of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.

Backlog and regular posts will be filled in the PHCs and other institutions.

Candidates may click apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb/ap.gov.in./msrb/ for application. Interested candidates may apply through online.

Applications will be accepted from December 4. December 13 is the last date for submitting the applications. AP Medical Services Recruitment Board released an official statement to this effect.

