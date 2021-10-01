Notification out for Badvel by-election, polling on October 30

The notification for the conduction of by-election for the Badvel constituency has been issued on Friday and the process of submitting the nominations by candidates will also start today. The Election Commission has appointed Sub-Collector Ketan Garg as the Returning Officer for the election. With the release of the notification, the Model Code of Conducthas come into force across the Kadapa district.



According to the notification, October 8 will be the last date for the filing of nominations, followed by scrutiny on the 11th. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations was set on the 13th. Thereafter, the polling will be held on October 30 and counting and announcement of results will be on November 2.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission officials said that the public meetings should be held with not more than 1,000 people as part of covid restrictions.

Badvelu constituency has 272 polling stations in Badvel, Gopavaram, Atluru, B.Koduru, Porumamilla, Kashinayana, and Kalasapadu mandals with 2,12,739 voters according to January 2011 census. Of these, 1,06,650 were male voters and 1,06,069 were female voters. However, the latest list of new voters will be released soon.

The by-election for Badvel constituency has been inevitable amid death of the sitting MLA Venkata Subbaiah due to illness. The YSRCP has announced the candidate as Dasari Sudha wife of late MLA Venkata Subbaiah.