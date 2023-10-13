Notification to fill 3,200 teaching posts soon: Botcha

Vijayawada: Education minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the state government will make an announcement on DSC soon as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy started discussion on conducting DSC. He said TET will be conducted first followed by DSC.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said 3,200 teaching posts will be filled in various universities and IIITs and a notification will be issued in this regard within four days. He said that teaching posts fell vacant in various universities for the past 18 years.

Condemning false campaign on education sector by opposition parties and a section of media, the minister said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving top priority to education sector. As part of it, Byju’s content was distributed free of cost along with tabs to students of Class VIII. He said that the state government is paying only Rs 7.50 per student for TOEFL test. “The government paid fees for training of 20.77 lakh students. A fee of Rs 600 would be collected per student only if students pass the preliminary test. When the government has spent only Rs 6 crore so far on TOEFL tests, a section of media is resorting to false propaganda that hundreds of crores has been spent,” he said.