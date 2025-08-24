Notorious prisoner Srikanth shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Prison

Nellore: After the Parole grant issue of rowdy sheeter and convict prisoner Avllel Srikanth draw wide spread allegations over the involvement of public representatives, police shifted him from Nellore central prison to Visakhapatnam central prison on Saturday.

Avellel Srikanth, son of a retired postal department employee A Muniratnam hails from Gudur of Tirupati district was a convict prisoner for his involvement various anti-social activities, in Nellore central prison for few years.

Government granted him for 30 days Parole on July 30 reportedly recommended by the MLA’s despite the Nellore and Tirupati SP’s rejection for such proposal.

At the time of shifting to Visakhapatnam central prison, Srikanth was undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital (GGH) Nellore.

The recent meeting of one lady Don Nidigunta Aruna said to be a paramour of Srikanth at GGH, created flutters in State political scenario as the government immediately cancelled his Parole and shifted him the to Visakhapatnam central prison under tight security around 6.30 am on Saturday.