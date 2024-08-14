Live
Now, paperless cabinet meetings
Vijayawada: Soon the state cabinet will go paperless. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had introduced e-governance during his earlier term, has decided to provide iPads to all ministers and re-introduce e-Cabinet meetings.
It may be mentioned here that during the previous cabinet meeting Naidu announced revival of paperless cabinet meetings. This concept was introduced by the TDP government in 2014 within 100 days of coming to power. The YSRCP which succeeded him had discontinued the system of e-meetings. This would save the officials from printing over 40 sets of hard copies of notes based on the agenda as they would now be made available in digital format much ahead of the cabinet meeting and the ministers are expected to read them and go prepared for the Cabinet meeting.
This will also help in preventing leak of Cabinet notes. The minutes of the meeting, too, will be electronically recorded. For the e-Cabinet, a new file-sharing system would be put in place using the File Cloud tool.