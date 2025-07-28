NRIs AP's brand ambassadors

Singapore: "Youare all aware of the extent to which Andhra Pradesh was devastated during the five-year YSRCP rule, and you can see how hard the coalition government is working for reconstruction. The global trust in Chandrababu is our capital," stated Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh.

Lokesh called upon the Telugu diaspora to promote opportunities within the state and attract investments. Minister Lokesh was the chief guest at the Telugu Diaspora meeting organised by APNRT at the OVUS Auditorium in Singapore.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh declared: "NRIs are our brand ambassadors; all NRIs must become partners in the state's development." He emphasized the crucial role of foreign investments in India's economy, noting that Singapore contributes a significant portion of these investments. "Of the total $81.04 billion in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) India received in the 2024-25 fiscal year, approximately $14.94 billion came from Singapore, accounting for 19 percent of total FDI," he highlighted. "If a large share of these investments comes to AP, our state will become another Singapore," he added.

Lokesh assured the Telugu community in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jakarta and Bali that the government is there to support them in any hardship.

"Through APNRT, we are not only resolving your issues but also working to protect our Telugu language, culture, and traditions," he said.

He lauded the enthusiasm of the Telugu community in Singapore. "From landing at the airport to this diaspora meeting, wherever I look, I see Telugu people. I wondered if I was in Singapore or Simhachalam," he quipped. He playfully redefined the term NRI. "Everyone calls you NRIs, or Non-Resident Indians. But in my heart, you are always MRIs – Most Reliable Indians."

Lokesh asserted that the TDP was founded for the self-respect of Telugus, which was upheld by the legendary actor and Sarvabhouma, late Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

He stated that with the Quantum Valley, the world will look towards AP. "Giants like TCS, Cognizant, ANSR, Satva, Sify, and Google are coming to AP. Prestigious educational institutions like SRM, VIT, and Amrita have already arrived, and BITS Pilani will soon be joining them." He highlighted skill development programmes to help people seize opportunities abroad. "We will also encourage MSME companies, as 80 percent of jobs worldwide come from MSMEs." He shared that Tata Group Chairman Chandrasekaran stated that 35 per cent of TCS employees are Telugus, which is why they are coming to AP.