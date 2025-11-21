NSS volunteers plant saplings

Tirupati: NSS volunteers from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University and Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College planted numerous saplings to promote greenery and protect environment in Adapa Reddy Palle village here on Thursday.

NSS officer Dr N Sabitha emphasised the importance of trees, stating that they are the power to preserve nature. The volunteers also raised awareness about removing harmful invasive plants like Parthenium Histarophorus that harm local ecosystem.

Locals also participated in the programme.

With the slogan ‘Health is Wealth’, NSS volunteers organised a medical camp at Adapareddypalli village, in which, Dr P Krishna Naimisha, C H O Rekha, ASHA workers, and others took part. They conducted health check-ups like blood pressure, sugar, and anemia tests, along with dental check-ups. Free medicines were also distributed to villagers.