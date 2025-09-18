NSS volunteers’ role key to Swarnandhra goal: V-C

Machilipatnam: Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji took part a review meeting with the university’s NSS programme officials at the Senate Hall on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed in detail the service programmes to be taken up in villages on the third Saturday of every month under the Swarnandhra initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that NSS volunteers have a vital role to play in achieving the goal of Swarnandhra. He called for active participation in tree plantation drives to protect the environment and urged efforts to make villages plastic-free. He also encouraged free medical camps and health awareness programmes to improve healthcare access. Further, he suggested training sessions on digital literacy, alongside initiatives to involve villagers in cleanliness drives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He also stressed the need for awareness campaigns on voter registration, women empowerment, and career guidance for rural youth, highlighting that NSS should act as a bridge between students and society. Registrar Prof N Usha, NSS Coordinator Dr M Sravani, Programme Officers Dr Salma, Dr Ravi, Dr Shiva Sesha Reddy, PD Gopi, Dr Kavitha, Dr Shanti, Dr Durga Prasad and others were present.