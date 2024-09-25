Live
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
- Leadership, communication skills twice more in demand than AI/ML: Report
- BRS Leaders, Including Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, Arrested by Police En Route to Submit Petition on Farmers’ Issues to Ministers
NSS volunteers take part in Swachhata Hi Seva
Madanapalle: The Swachhata Hi Seva initiative was successfully conducted by the NSS volunteers of Srinivasa Degree College at Pedda Veedhi Eshwaramma Colony on Tuesday.
Led by NSS coordinator A Reddy Shekhar, the event saw active participation from local authorities, including Kothapalli panchayat secretary K Shareefuddin, Eshwaramma Colony panchayat secretary K Shwetha and welfare assistant S D Sandeep Raj. Srinivasa Degree College's Chairman N Krishna Reddy, Director N Srinivasulu Reddy, Principal Dr B Krishna Reddy and Vice-Principal Dr B V Ramanachari appreciated the volunteers' efforts in promoting cleanliness.
