NSS volunteers take part in Swachhata Hi Seva

Madanapalle: The Swachhata Hi Seva initiative was successfully conducted by the NSS volunteers of Srinivasa Degree College at Pedda Veedhi Eshwaramma Colony on Tuesday.

Led by NSS coordinator A Reddy Shekhar, the event saw active participation from local authorities, including Kothapalli panchayat secretary K Shareefuddin, Eshwaramma Colony panchayat secretary K Shwetha and welfare assistant S D Sandeep Raj. Srinivasa Degree College's Chairman N Krishna Reddy, Director N Srinivasulu Reddy, Principal Dr B Krishna Reddy and Vice-Principal Dr B V Ramanachari appreciated the volunteers' efforts in promoting cleanliness.