  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NSS volunteers take part in Swachhata Hi Seva

NSS volunteers take part in Swachhata Hi Seva
x
Highlights

Madanapalle: The Swachhata Hi Seva initiative was successfully conducted by the NSS volunteers of Srinivasa Degree College at Pedda Veedhi Eshwaramma...

Madanapalle: The Swachhata Hi Seva initiative was successfully conducted by the NSS volunteers of Srinivasa Degree College at Pedda Veedhi Eshwaramma Colony on Tuesday.

Led by NSS coordinator A Reddy Shekhar, the event saw active participation from local authorities, including Kothapalli panchayat secretary K Shareefuddin, Eshwaramma Colony panchayat secretary K Shwetha and welfare assistant S D Sandeep Raj. Srinivasa Degree College's Chairman N Krishna Reddy, Director N Srinivasulu Reddy, Principal Dr B Krishna Reddy and Vice-Principal Dr B V Ramanachari appreciated the volunteers' efforts in promoting cleanliness.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick